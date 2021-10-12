SENZ reflecting rural with ‘The Rural Roundup’

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 10:49

SENZ today announced the addition of rural content focusing on local farming news, issues and events.

Andy Thompson, a radio veteran and former dairy farmer, will be the host of the new SENZ radio show ‘The Rural Roundup’ , 60" agricultural updates on SENZ and a digital content offering with a daily podcast.

The new radio show ‘The Rural Roundup’ will be live every Sunday between 6am-8am from November 14. ‘The Rural Roundup’ can be heard across all 28 SENZ station frequencies across New Zealand’s North and South Island regions.

Thompson will also host a daily 15 minute podcast on the SENZ app which can be heard from 11am weekdays commencing Monday 15 November. The podcast will give listeners the rural news of the day and an in-depth analysis of the current farming industry in New Zealand.

Sixty second updates can also be heard on SENZ summarizing the key agricultural issues of the day.

Andy Thompson has had a long career in radio starting in 1998. When asked about his new opportunity Thompson said, "Rural and radio is in my blood. I can’t wait to get stuck in boots and all and provide rural New Zealand with a platform to discuss all the issues that are important to them".

Thompson has always been passionate about igniting public interest. He is a co-founder of the West Coast’s largest farming event ‘Agfest’ which he founded in 2012. ‘Agfest’ has grown to a biannual rural event known as "Field Day" that attracts an impressive 400 exhibitors and up to 20,000 attendees.

The ‘Rural Roundup’ radio show and podcast offering on SENZ will be the destination for New Zealand agricultural news. Thompson will speak to local farmers, industry leaders and raise issues people in rural communities are affected by every day.

In Australia, SEN is the largest syndicator of sports radio content across Australia. The business owns and operates 51 radio stations across Australia and New Zealand, including 1116 SEN Melbourne, 1170 SEN Sydney, 1629 SEN SA in Adelaide, as well as 15 stations under its racing brand SENTrack. It also owns a newspaper, magazine, and talent management business.