'KitKat V launches in New Zealand '

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 12:33

The wait is over for Kiwi KitKat fans as new KitKat V, which made headlines and flooded social media feeds earlier this year, is set to hit New Zealand shelves from October 11 for a limited time.

The new plant-based bar is just like the original four finger KitKat: from the classic crispy wafer to the smooth chocolate coating, it’s all the same. The only difference is that this treat is plant-based, using a rice-based milk alternative.

Like the rest of the KitKat range, KitKat V is made using 100% sustainably sourced cocoa, sourced through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan in conjunction with the Rainforest Alliance. The release of KitKat V is part of an ongoing mission from Nestlé to encourage people to embrace more plant-based alternatives, without having to sacrifice the flavours they know and love.

Nestlé Head of Marketing Confectionery Joyce Tan said:

"We’ve seen so much excitement and anticipation from our fans when plans for the first vegan KitKat were announced earlier this year, so I’m thrilled to share that KitKat V will be in shelves in New Zealand this month!

"With Kiwis seeking out more plant-based alternatives of their favourite products, we set out to create a vegan-friendly version of our iconic KitKat bar. Our team has worked hard to get the perfect balance between the cocoa and milk alternative and have created something we hope all KitKat fans can enjoy."

The bar was developed by chocolatiers and food scientists in Nestlé’s Research and Development centre in the UK, the original home of KitKat.

KitKat V is available now for a limited time only nationwide, RRP $2.00.