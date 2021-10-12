Astute Financial 'receives full FAP licence from FMA'

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 12:15

Astute Financial Management Limited (Astute) is thrilled to announce it has received approval from the FMA for its full Financial Advice Provider (FAP) Licence, effective 11 October 2021.

Astute is one of the first aggregators to be issued a full FAP Licence, almost 18 months ahead of the required due date of mid-March 2023.

Speaking on behalf of Astute, CEO Sarah Johnston said, "Astute and its members have worked hard to achieve this status, and what it allows now is for our team to focus on our clients and get the job done."

"For our advisers - and those considering joining Astute - it means we have complied with the regulation change and that we are approved to move into the next regime. An incredible win for Astute and its members."

Astute’s Quality Assurance Manager, Nikhil Ghate continued saying, "We believe, for advisers the biggest advantage is having that peace of mind, knowing that while they are focussed on helping clients meet their financial goals and objectives, Astute will support their business and provide them with confidence to make considered decisions."

As part of the FAP approval process, the company was required to demonstrate it has the necessary processes, procedures and controls in place to operate in the licence environment. But this is just a beginning of Astute’s licensing journey, says Mr. Ghate.

"The challenge now is to ensure we maintain the licence by meeting all our obligations on an ongoing basis and, importantly, keep growing and continuing to delight our clients and earn their trust. Good governance will be a key determinant in the success of our post licence journey."

Astute CEO Sarah Johnston reaffirmed the company’s commitment to maintaining and continuously improving its operation and said, "Knowing what to do when things go wrong relies on having systems and controls in place, and that’s something that Astute advisers know they have access to at all times."

Businesses and financial advisers interested in finding out more about working with Astute Financial should contact Astute’s CEO, Sarah Johnston or Business Development and Operations Manager, Joe De Sousa.