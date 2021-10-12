15-years of innovation: Kellogg reveals its journey so far

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 13:44

Kiwis have continued to change, from evolving health needs and lifestyles, to considering how their choices can impact others and the environment.

Over time, Kellogg has been working to meet consumers’ needs by creating great tasting food that is good for people and minimises the impact on the environment.

Now in a first for the business, Kellogg New Zealand is sharing the 15-year journey to keep pace with people’s changing health needs while delivering on the choice and variety they look for. All this work has been done with the continued focus on reducing Kellogg’s impact on the environment and supporting communities in need.

Investing in renovation and innovation

In the last 15 years, Kellogg has invested $45million AUD (Almost $47million NZD) in creating new foods or making changes to its existing products in response to what consumers want - with a big focus on providing people with a wider range of healthier options, without compromising on taste.

Kellogg’s has something for everyone, ranging from healthy, everyday foods to foods that meet specific needs like gluten free to the fun and taste of their delicious treat products.

The investment has led to: Removing more than 700 tonnes of sugar and 300 tonnes of salt from their foods - that’s the equivalent to the weight of around seven blue whales!

Over half of Kellogg’s 55 cereals containing 2 or less teaspoons of sugar per bowl

The creation of over 100 new cereals to meet the needs of people today including Sultana Bran Gluten Free, Coco Pops Gluten Free, Sultana Bran with Cholesterol Lowering Plant Sterols, and Special K Lower Sugar and Special K High Protein

Kellogg’s ANZ Corporate Affairs Director Tamara Howe says, "Changes take time, and are not easy, particularly when it comes to some of our most-loved cereals where we do not want to sacrifice on taste or quality.

"We’ll continue to always listen to our consumers to ensure we are giving them more of what they want, and if they tell us that there is something they want changed, of course we will look at how we can do that without compromising the high standards of quality people trust us for and expect of us.

"We are also always looking at ways that we can deliver greater variety and choice for people, a commitment that is evident through our ever-expanding and inclusive product portfolio."

Investing in a sustainable future

Passionate about creating nutritious and tasty foods, Kellogg is also ensuring it does so while minimising impact to the environment through new and innovative ways.

We’re committed to providing to 100% recyclable, reusable, or compostable packaging by 2025 and have partnered with the Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme to recycle our soft plastic cereal liners. The Soft Plastic Recycling bins can be found in more than 150 locations throughout the country. The soft plastic is collected, processed right here in New Zealand, and turned into items such as fence posts and vegetable planter boxes.

Last year we worked with Stonefields School in Auckland to provide two planter boxes made from New Zealand soft plastics to educate students on recycling and give their gardening space a sustainable refresh. This was an important milestone in learning the recycling process and heading towards a more sustainable future for generations to come.

In addition, we’ve also implemented several changes at our Botany, NSW factory where all Kellogg cereals for New Zealand and Australia are made.

The ongoing sustainability efforts has led to: In 2019, Kellogg announced its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and since then, the factory has been powered by 100% renewable energy.

The Botany NSW factory saving 1 million litres of water per day In the last 2 years, through the PPA, offsetting greenhouse gas emissions by 35,000 tonnes from our head office and manufacturing site - that’s the equivalent to taking 8,000 cars off the road or planting 600,000 trees

Investing in the fight for food security

With nearly 19% of New Zealand children living in a household that experiences food insecurity, Kellogg is committed to helping fight hunger.

Since 2013 Kellogg has donated 4.7 million serves across New Zealand through partnerships with the NZFN, Eat My Lunch and the City Missions, delivering better days for families in need.