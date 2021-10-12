Nominations for Fonterra Co-operative Council and Directors’ Remuneration Committee open today

Tuesday, 12 October, 2021 - 14:23

Nominations opened today for the 2021 Fonterra Co-operative Council and Directors’ Remuneration Committee elections. Nominations close and must be received by the Returning Officer by midday on Thursday, 28 October 2021.

Co-operative Council

The Council currently consists of 25 Councillors, all Fonterra farmers who are elected across 25 Wards around New Zealand. Council’s functions include connecting members to their Co-operative, building a comprehensive understanding of members’ interests, needs, views and expectations, ensuring members are fully informed about their Co-operative’s performance, holding the Board to account for Fonterra’s strategy and performance, acting as the guardian of the Co-operative Philosophy, and being the primary channel for consultation when Fonterra is considering policy or operational changes that may affect members.

This year there are opportunities for Councillors in ten Wards.

Seven Councillors have indicated that they will be retiring and three Councillors have indicated their intention to re-stand. Council encourages contested elections in all Wards.

Ward

Councillor

1 - Northern Northland

Luke Beehre (retiring)

2 - Central Northland

Dean Adams (retiring)

7 - Waipa

Mike Montgomerie (re-standing)

10 - Northern Bay of Plenty

Don Hammond (re-standing)

13 - Central Taranaki

Noel Caskey (retiring)

16 - Central Districts West

Robert Ervine (retiring)

19 - Tasman / Marlborough

Sue Brown (retiring)

21 - Central Canterbury

Mark Slee (re-standing)

22 - South Canterbury

Michelle Pye (retiring)

25 - Western Southland

Simon Hopcroft (retiring)

Directors’ Remuneration Committee

The Directors’ Remuneration Committee considers the remuneration for Elected Directors and Councillors and makes recommendations to shareholders for their approval at the Annual Meeting. The Committee is independent of the Board and is made up of six farmer shareholders.

David Gasquoine and Stephen Silcock are retiring by rotation. Stephen Silcock has indicated he will re-stand this year, David Gasquoine has advised that he is retiring.

Nomination Papers and Candidate Handbooks are available from the Returning Officer, Warwick Lampp from electionz.com (ph 0800 666 034 / iro@electionz.com).