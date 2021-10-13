Public Trust announces new leadership appointments

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 - 09:48

Public Trust has announced three exciting new changes within their CTS leadership team, all aimed at building on and strengthening expertise to further optimise their client service offerings.

Elena Vinton has been appointed as the Head of Client Services (Auckland), stepping up from her previous position as Senior Manager Client Services.

Elena has been a core part of the CTS team in Auckland for over six years, working with a number of Public Trust’s largest clients.

Elena says she is excited about her new role, "I am looking forward to leading the Auckland Client Services team as we continue to provide support and guidance to our clients, and help them provide exceptional value to their underlying investors."

Another new appointment is Mike Knowles who takes on the role of Senior Manager Technical. Mike originally joined Public Trust as a contract advisor for his specialist knowledge and expertise in the industry. In this new role, Mike will support Public Trust’s General Manager, CTS, Andrew Hughes and the wider leadership team deal with new and/or complex business or regulatory issues as they arise.

Mike says he will use his previous expertise to bring a fresh perspective to his new role, "It’s an exciting time in terms of industry developments and I see my role as doing the heavy lifting on these, so that the Client Services team are not distracted from their core role of supporting and supervising our clients day to day."

Garry Hughes will join Public Trust on 15 November 2021 as Head of Client Services (Wellington). Previously at Guardian Trust, where he was a Relationship Manager, Garry is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has a plethora of experience with 21 years in the corporate trustee industry at both an operational and relationship management level.

Garry says his role in the Wellington Client Services team is an exciting new challenge, "I’m relishing the opportunity to work with a new portfolio of clients and lead a highly competent, highly client-focused team. Clearly, Public Trust is in growth mode and I am very pleased to be part of those go-forward plans."

Public Trust General Manager CTS, Andrew Hughes says "these new leadership changes reflect how our business is evolving to better service the increasing needs of our highly innovative clients, and the increasing expectations of a focused and engaged Regulator. We need the right people with the right capabilities to be successful."