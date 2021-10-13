OOHMAA reports positive revenue results in Q3 2021

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 - 10:06

The Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa (OOHMAA) is pleased to report an increase of 10 percent on industry revenue during the third quarter of 2021, reporting $25.5 million (up from $23.3 million for the same period in 2020).

The positive result comes despite the challenges posed by New Zealand's most prolonged Covid-19 restrictions to date, with the industry reporting $84.2 million in revenue so far in 2021, a 37 percent increase on 2020.

Digital OOH revenue has remained steady all year, accounting for 66 per cent of total media revenue; $16.7 million, an increase from 64 percent in the same period last year. Also experiencing growth, static, up 5.8 percent Q3 YOY accounting for $8.7 million of revenue.

Natasha O'Connor, OOHMAA General Manager says, "While the lockdown has taken its toll on all areas of media during the back end of quarter three, audiences and with them, advertisers, are now bouncing back, faster with each level change. Out of Home continues to be a vital element of media schedules, reaching audiences in a unique and impactful way throughout the country.

"Quarter four tends to be the most in-demand quarter of the year in Aotearoa as summer spending begins. With vaccination rates on the rise and audience numbers almost back to normal levels, we are set for Q4 2021 to follow this trend as Kiwis look to a summer of freedom," adds O'Connor.

Looking forward, quarter four is set to be a busy one for OOHMAA, announcing a new member and a special report set to release in October.

"We are happy to welcome VAST Media to the OOHMAA-fold as display members. In November, we'll be releasing our latest research to the market - an examination of Aotearoa's media performance and the role of Out of Home Media, a great way to wrap up a rather challenging year," concludes O'Connor.