Chorus of support for congestion pricing too loud to ignore

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 - 15:21

After yet another ringing endorsement of congestion pricing by government officials, the Auckland Business Forum is calling on Auckland Council and the Government to start moving on a congestion pricing scheme in Auckland without delay.

Te Waihanga New Zealand Infrastructure Commission today released its draft New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy, and included calls for local and central government to implement congestion pricing in urban centres, starting with Auckland.

This follows similar recommendations by Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee back in August, and resolutions by Auckland Council and Auckland Transport earlier in the year to support the introduction of congestion pricing.

Auckland Business Forum Chair Michael Barnett says there’s a strong chorus of support for congestion pricing from officials, industry and advocacy groups, and the onus is now on Auckland Council and the Government to take action.

"Of all the transport projects on the table in Auckland, no single option would do more to get the network moving than congestion pricing," says Mr Barnett. "And the beauty of it is that it can be put in place relatively quickly and affordably.

"Auckland businesses and households are facing alarming increases in congestion in the years ahead, and we can’t afford to keep kicking the can down the road on this solution.

"The stage is set, and it’s time for Auckland Council and the Government to step forward."

In laying the foundations for a congestion pricing scheme, says Mr Barnett, Auckland Council and the Government need to:

Awaken the public to the benefits, not just the costs, of congestion pricing, by telling a compelling story about travel-time savings, and about the infrastructure investment that revenue from a congestion pricing scheme would enable

Show that congestion pricing is about lifting the overall performance of the network - not just about getting cars off the road

Come up with a way to mitigate the impact on lower-income working Aucklanders that won’t result in a multitude of discounts and exemptions (which will dilute any scheme’s effectiveness)

Keep sight of the fact that congestion pricing alone won’t solve Auckland’s transport issues - large-scale infrastructure investment will still be required

Mr Barnett says that Covid-19 has given Auckland a brief lull in traffic growth, and that’s all the more reason to act now.

"It’s about doing everything we can to get ready for the next wave before it hits us," he says.