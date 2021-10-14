Sporty slashes payment processing fees to 1% - Sportsground

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 16:24

New Zealand owned sports technology company, Sportsground Limited, has announced a major reduction in the costs associated with people participating in Kiwi sport.

Sportsground Limited provides the Sporty.co.nz platform, used by over 3,500 sports clubs, associations, and schools across New Zealand to register over 500,000 people each year into organised sport.

The Sporty.co.nz platform lets organisations accept payments online and now supports Stripe and POLi as additional payment options. The transaction fee for Stripe is 2.9% + $0.30c and the fee for payments processed through POLi is 1% + GST.

CEO Mike Purchas stated, "The last year has been tough on sport. Many clubs and associations are struggling financially, so we’re pleased to have found a way to reduce a significant ongoing cost for them."

"We’re especially excited about the exclusive partnership between Sporty and POLi. Not only does this reduce payment processing fees to 1% + GST, but since most sports organisations are not-for-profits, their total fee is capped at $1 + GST per transaction. This tiny rate is huge news," Purchas said.

POLi has been operating in New Zealand since 2007, and is managed by Master Distributor, Merco Limited. POLi Payments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Australia Post.

Director of Merco, Jeff Skidmore, says "We’ve watched Sporty evolve to become the leader in web solutions for managing sports organisations over the same period that POLi has led online debit payments. We’re thrilled to help Sporty bring such massive savings to Kiwi sport."

Purchas added, "Recently we announced our release of SuperCRM Member Management solution free to clubs for sports administration and communication. Today’s reduction in payment processing fees represents another major milestone in driving costs out of community sport."

More information is available at www.sportspay.co.nz and www.sporty.co.nz