Chooice' suspends Small Business Day gift cards'

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 16:45

Social shopping platform Chooice announced today it will be suspending all Chooice gift cards issued as part of the Small Business Day campaign, indefinitely.

In April 2021, Chooice was involved in the delivery of Aotearoa New Zealand’s first Small Business Day campaign, contributing five $10,000 gift cards to the $200,000 prize pool.

Campaign organisers, We Are Indigo, committed to remunerating Chooice for the total value of the gift cards.

"Despite the campaign ending more than six months ago, Chooice is yet to receive full payment for the gift cards," says Sarah Colcord, Founder of Chooice.

"We have done our utmost to honour these gift cards, unfortunately non-payment means we have had to make the unfortunate decision to suspend the Small Business Day gift cards indefinitely."

While holders of the gift cards have been contacted directly, any concerns regarding the campaign are best directed to smallbusinessday@weareindigo.co.

"Chooice remains a 100% Kiwi owned and operated platform focused on championing Kiwi businesses. Gift cards purchased directly from the platform will not be affected," Ms Colcord says.