MÄori leaders from the banking sector have established the first MÄori Bankers RÅpÅ« (group), known as TÄwhia, to share ideas and deepen the understanding of key issues for MÄori within the banking sector.
The RÅpÅ« includes senior representatives from ASB, Westpac, ANZ, BNZ, Kiwibank, Heartland and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te PÅ«tea Matua - as an observer and kaitiaki to the financial system.
"We’re proud to stand alongside other leaders from the banking industry, as they come together to help deliver and promote outcomes centred on MÄori financial inclusion and wellbeing," says Te PÅ«tea Matua Governor Adrian Orr.
"At Te PÅ«tea Matua, we recognise that Te Ao MÄori is integral to Aotearoa New Zealand and we’re proud to support this RÅpÅ« and its kaupapa (vision and opportunities)."
Many banking industry participants have adopted their own Te Ao MÄori initiatives, and the sector is working towards a more collective response. The RÅpÅ« is grounded in the traditional tikanga of building a whare (traditional houses) by the collective, for the benefit of all.
RÅpÅ« members have highlighted three key focus areas - bolstering access to capital, improving financial literacy for MÄori and MÄori employment in the banking sector.
"Our leadership team and staff at Te PÅ«tea Matua look forward to working with the RÅpÅ« and providing our support and expertise, which will in turn benefit the banking sector, MÄori customers and Aotearoa."
