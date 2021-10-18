Monday, 18 October, 2021 - 11:06

MÄori leaders from the banking sector have established the first MÄori Bankers RÅpÅ« (group), known as TÄwhia, to share ideas and deepen the understanding of key issues for MÄori within the banking sector.

The RÅpÅ« includes senior representatives from ASB, Westpac, ANZ, BNZ, Kiwibank, Heartland and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te PÅ«tea Matua - as an observer and kaitiaki to the financial system.

"We’re proud to stand alongside other leaders from the banking industry, as they come together to help deliver and promote outcomes centred on MÄori financial inclusion and wellbeing," says Te PÅ«tea Matua Governor Adrian Orr.

"At Te PÅ«tea Matua, we recognise that Te Ao MÄori is integral to Aotearoa New Zealand and we’re proud to support this RÅpÅ« and its kaupapa (vision and opportunities)."

Many banking industry participants have adopted their own Te Ao MÄori initiatives, and the sector is working towards a more collective response. The RÅpÅ« is grounded in the traditional tikanga of building a whare (traditional houses) by the collective, for the benefit of all.

RÅpÅ« members have highlighted three key focus areas - bolstering access to capital, improving financial literacy for MÄori and MÄori employment in the banking sector.

"Our leadership team and staff at Te PÅ«tea Matua look forward to working with the RÅpÅ« and providing our support and expertise, which will in turn benefit the banking sector, MÄori customers and Aotearoa."