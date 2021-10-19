Call for entries for the NZ Compare Awards 2021

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 - 06:00

2021 sees the return, for the 5th year, of the Broadband Compare Awards as the newly enlarged and rebranded NZ Compare Awards.

The NZ Compare Awards will cover every aspect of the New Zealand broadband and power industries and will culminate in a gala awards night at the Hunua Rooms in Auckland, on the (rearranged due to COVID date of) 16 February 2022.

As part of the awards, NZ Compare has introduced a brand-new category which will be awarded to an NZ organisation or individual that is making a difference within their industry, community, people, staff or peers through leading positive change, improvements and inspiring others to follow their example. Entrants do NOT need to work within the Broadband or Energy sectors of NZ to be eligible and the judges are looking for entrants that are Making a Difference across all walks of New Zealand life. Supported by Neighbourly.co.nz, the prestigious "Making a Difference" award was created in response to the challenging year that businesses and individuals have experienced in 2021.

"Judged by an independent panel of New Zealand experts and presented at our gala awards event, the NZ Compare Award for Making a Difference provides a unique stage on which we can recognize and reward the achievements of a business or individual who has Made a Difference in 2021. We’re really looking forward to seeing how Kiwis have adapted and focused to help one another during the last 12 months", said Gavin Male, Founder of NZ Compare.

The awards are now open for on-line entry at https://awards.nzcompare.com/ and the closing deadline is 3 November 2021. There is no charge for individuals or organisations to enter the "Making a Difference" Award.

In addition to the Making a Difference category there are a number of industry specific NZ Compare Awards across the energy and broadband sectors. These are:

-Best Mobile Application

-Best Energy Innovation

-Best Value Energy Provider

-Best Customer Loyalty or Reward Initiative

-Best Customer Support - Power

-People's Choice Award - Power

-Energy Provider of the Year

-Best Wireless Service Provider

-Best Digital Innovation

-Best Value Broadband Provider

-Best Rural Service Provider

-Best Bundled Plan

-Best Customer Support - Broadband

-Best Fibre Broadband Provider

-People's Choice Award - Broadband

-Broadband Provider of the Year

-Young Professional of the Year

-Supreme Champion

The culmination of the NZ Compare Awards will be a spectacular gala awards night in Auckland on Wednesday 16th February 2021. Tickets to this, the ‘Oscars night’ of the New Zealand broadband and power industry are strictly limited - to join more than 350 industry leaders and senior executives at the event, you must book your tickets early. Winners of all Award categories will be announced live on the night and tickets are available now to buy online.

Get more information: https://awards.nzcompare.com/