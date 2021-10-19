Applications open for TLC's trainee programme

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021 - 10:21

The Lines Company (TLC) is seeking enthusiastic locals to join its trainee line mechanic programme. Now in its sixth year, the programme focusses on providing career opportunities to communities within its network region.

Currently there are six line mechanics and one apprentice electrician working towards national qualifications, while three staff members graduated in April after completing 2 ½ years of on the job training.

The programme is an integral part of TLC’s commitment to offering training and employment opportunities to those living in the Central Plateau and King Country.

"Our vision is to grow the local workforce and upskill our communities by offering opportunities to gain a nationally recognised qualification and stable employment," said Jared Murrell, TLC’s network services manager.

"It is a great opportunity for people to change their career pathway with trainees’ gaining a nationally recognised qualification while working full-time.

"Successful candidates will gain immense experience working alongside our highly skilled line mechanics in an industry where no two days are the same.

"We are looking for applicants who are dedicated to our local communities and to learning, who have a positive, can-do attitude and prioritise health and safety. Trainee roles are demanding but incredibly rewarding."

Murrell said the electricity industry offers numerous career opportunities.

Åtorohanga resident, Chris Knight knows first-hand the value of TLC’s trainee programme.

Due to the downturn in the tourism sector at Waitomo Caves, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 last year, he jumped at the chance to apply for a trainee position despite having no experience in the electricity industry.

"Sure, it was a big change from working in tourism, but since joining TLC in April I have learnt so much and the team at the Te Kuiti depot made me feel instantly welcome. It really is an excellent training pathway to what will be a long-term career" said Chris.

All trainees work full-time and gain experience in what is a highly sought-after industry while obtaining a New Zealand Certificate in Electricity Supply Line Mechanic Distribution which equates to a NCEA Level 4 qualification.

For Taumarunui local Wiremu Te Tawhero, being selected for The Lines Company’s (TLC) trainee line mechanic programme has catapulted him into the industry’s spotlight.

After moving back to his hometown following several years working in the scaffolding and timber industries in Australia, Te Tawhero was keen to secure a career opportunity within the King Country.

In May 2020, he was one of three successful trainee applicants, and it’s safe to say he’s certainly found his niche.

Now half-way through gaining his qualification, he was recently selected as a finalist in the industry’s Connexis Excellence Awards Distribution Trainee of the Year category, having been nominated by his colleagues as a standout employee embodying TLC’s values and always prioritising the safety of his fellow team members.

Jared Murrell said the nomination is well deserved.

"Wiremu is a first-class trainee. He has fitted into our team extremely well and it’s a credit to him that his peers nominated him for this national industry award" commented Murrell.

The selection process for the programme is designed to find candidates with practical skills, who have a positive can-do attitude, are team players and dedicated, and involves an interview including practical tests with the company’s line crew staff.

Applications will remain open until successful candidates are appointed.

For more information and to apply visit - https://www.thelinescompany.co.nz/trainee-

programme/