Accelerating decarbonisation - CEP 'gives it some jandal'

Thursday, 21 October, 2021 - 10:23

CEP today announced its conference venue, theme and first Keynote for New Zealand’s leading decarbonisation conference in 2022.

Next year, CEP is "giving it some jandal" when it comes to decarbonising New Zealand. In announcing the theme and venue, CEP CEO Mike Hopkins said: "We desperately need to accelerate our transition to a low emissions economy and what better way to describe the purpose of the conference than giving it some jandal".

New for 2022 is that alongside the established partnership with The Sustainability Society, CEP also announced it is partnering with the Bioenergy Association for the event. "The two key pillars for decarbonising are efficiency and fuel switching, and this conference covers both", said Hopkins.

The CEP conference has been growing strongly in recent years and the addition of BANZ as a formal partner simply reinforces our commitment to collaboration and achieving the best, integrated outcomes for those tricky emissions reduction areas.

Today also sees the announcement of the first Keynote speaker for the conference and CEP continues its tradition of attracting international heavy hitters by announcing Mark Caine as a Keynote. Caine is the project lead for artificial intelligence and machine learning at the World Economic Forum and has authored many publications on how AI can drive efficiency and address climate change.

"Mark is a huge capture for us", said Hopkins. "His vast knowledge on developments in AI and their application to address global warming is unsurpassed. It’s a huge pleasure and privilege to have the WEF, through Mark, address our conference."

Accelerating Decarbonisation will be giving it some jandal in Rotorua on 1st and 2nd June 2022 and there will be an associated exhibition for product and service providers. Registration will be open soon and opportunities for sponsorship can be discussed with CEP now.