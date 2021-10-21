Rescued fruit makes for a gorgeous Tutu Cider

Thursday, 21 October, 2021 - 10:49

When the universe gave the region of Nelson hailstorms, TutÅ« made cider.

MÄori owned Nelson cider brand TutÅ« saw an opportunity to produce a new cider after a devastating hailstorm tore through the Motueka region on Boxing Day last year, an event that left thousands of export quality Fuji apples wasted on the ground and destined to be stock feed.

Packaged into brightly labelled and convenient 330ml cans, the new format is just the right size to slip a few in a bag when you head out to the beach, park or a festival this summer. And with ‘picnic season’ upon us, a refreshing cider is a perfect lighter drink option to enjoy with friends.

One of the brands owned by food and drinks company Kono, TutÅ« Cider is another product in its portfolio that celebrates hihiritanga - or doing things better.

TutÅ« Cider spokesperson RÅpata Taylor said, "Hailstorms can turn apples into mush or into the world’s best cider and we opted for the latter. Utilising rescue fruit from our orchard also feeds into our broader sustainability journey, which will see TutÅ« Cider and Kono be waste-free by 2028."

"The purpose of Kono is to preserve and enhance our taonga for the benefit of current and future generations. We’ve been gardeners in Motueka for a long time, nourishing the community around us and always working in harmony with the environment but we’ve never lost sight of having fun along the way. In rain or in sunshine, life is full of beauty and TutÅ« is proof of our commitment to working with the environment and with what nature gives us," says RÅpata.

Brewed and canned in Nelson, the cider is delicate and fresh in style and the light carbonation adds freshness to the palate.

Said RÅpata, "We know that there will always be storms. The hau, or essence of TutÅ« isn’t about waiting for a storm to pass, sometimes it’s about dancing in the rain."

TutÅ« Cider is available to purchase from RRP$23.99 for the six pack and RRP $4.99 for the 330ml can online at tutucider.co.nz and selected supermarkets and leading liquor stores nationwide.