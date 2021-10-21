Shopify 'brings entrepreneurship to Spotify'

Thursday, 21 October, 2021 - 12:05

Shopify, the leading global commerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Spotify aimed at giving artists the creative freedom to expand beyond music and traditional merch to build fully realised brands, backed by the best in audio streaming and commerce.

Musicians are examples of the world’s first creators, a term that has grown to encompass anyone harnessing their talent to create content and build a community. Today, the creator economy is estimated- to be approximately 50 million strong, and reportedly-- worth over $100B.

Using the Spotify channel, artists can introduce products to the place where listeners and fans are already engaging with their music most. By connecting their Spotify for Artists accounts with their Shopify online stores, artists can sync their product catalogues and seamlessly showcase products of their choice directly on their Spotify profiles, making it easy for fans to browse and purchase.

With Shopify, artist-entrepreneurs have access to an all-in-one commerce platform to manage their brands across multiple touchpoints that not only include leading social and entertainment channels and marketplaces, but now one of the most popular audio streaming services in the world.

Shaun Broughton, Managing Director APAC, Shopify said, "Shopify is already powering the online stores of local and international acts, and the Spotify integration will further empower Aussie and Kiwi artists to showcase their unique talent, brand or creativity, and engage their fans even more effectively."

For new artists, Shopify is an easy-to-use, all-in-one commerce platform to start, grow and manage their brands. For artists with large followings and pre-existing businesses, Shopify’s world-class infrastructure effortlessly handles high volumes of traffic, key sales moments, and highly anticipated product drops.

Today, the channel is available to artists in 177 countries, and available to listeners in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. New and existing artists can sign up for Shopify’s Spotify channel using Spotify for Artists.

Supporting quote

Ladyhawke, International artist

"I’m so stoked about this new partnership which allows my fans on Spotify to check out my merch and connect directly to my store!"

