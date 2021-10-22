Reopening framework 'welcome relief' for hospitality business owners

Friday, 22 October, 2021 - 11:17

The easing of restrictions in line with vaccination rates alongside an enhance business support package for Auckland businesses is a welcome relief for anxious hospitality business owners.

"A reopening framework coupled with clear targets and supported with the appropriate financial assistance is exactly what is needed to move forward and get our largest city moving again," said Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association.

"Hospitality, particularly in Auckland has been one of the most heavily impacted as a result of this long lockdown. The predicament we have found ourselves in, alongside many other businesses is a lack of certainty, a lack of targeted financial assistance and a lack of clarity on our framework for reopening.

"This new framework allows our businesses to start planning with some certainty. The increased resurgence support payments alongside the transition grant is exactly the type of financial assistance we called for in our 8 point reopening plan for the industry so it’s good to see the Government is listening.

"There will no doubt be some finer points of the framework to go through to understand their practical application and we look forward to doing that with Government in the days and weeks ahead.

"But the good news is that our business owners can now start planning in earnest and Aucklanders who have rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated can look forward to dining out again soon."