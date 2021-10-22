New directors of Southbase Construction announced

Friday, 22 October, 2021 - 12:00

Leading construction management company, Southbase Construction, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr James (Jim) Mather and Jason Dale to its Board.

The two Directorships come following a five-month process, and at a time of strategic enhancement for the organisation, which has grown from its humble Canterbury-founding in 2013 to now employing over 150 industry professionals, across seven regions.

Dr Mather brings extensive leadership and governance experience to the Southbase Board, having formally held Chief Executive roles, and currently holding a number of Directorships including Chair of Lakes District Health Board, and Radio New Zealand. Dr Mather is the Managing Director of Mather Solutions Ltd, a specialist consultancy firm with a strong commitment to Māori economic development.

Mr Dale is a seasoned financial professional, with deep experience across NZX, ASX, co-operative and non-

profit organisations, including having held operational and organisational development roles for Fonterra, Sealord, and BlueScope Steel. Mr Dale is currently the Chairman for Crest Clean and is an Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee for Ravensdown.

"We are excited to further strengthen our governance team with the addition of our new Directors," said John Holland, Southbase Chairman.

"Our incoming Directors bring exceptional skills across multidisciplinary and diverse organisations and they have demonstrated experience in working with organisational leaders through periods of transformation. We recognise the immense value that both Jim and Jason will bring, as we refine our strategic goals and embark on new business initiatives and customer offerings, all the while aspiring to achieve our organisational purpose."

In addition to the appointment of Dr Mather and Mr Dale, and to further compliment the Board, the organisation has partnered with the Institute of Directors (IoD) Future Directors Programme as a Host Board. Through this commitment to developing future leaders, and providing a clear pathway, the organisation is also delighted to announce the appointment of IoD Future Directors Leesah Murray and Llori Valenzuela.

"Through our search process, we recognised the important role that Southbase can play in equipping future Directors, by providing valuable experience early in their governance careers. We also saw the immense value that new and diverse perspectives would bring to our organisation, and we were eager to harness this through the appointment of Leesah and Llori. We are excited and proud to be part of their governance journey."

The incoming Directors will join existing members John Holland (Chair), Nick Miller, Keith Sutton, and Quin Henderson (CEO) from November 2021.