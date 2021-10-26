Prospa launches enhanced funding solutions

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 12:59

Small business lending specialist, Prospa, has today announced the launch of its new funding option and refreshed product terms to better support Kiwi small businesses.

The newly introduced Prospa Plus Small Business Loan provides funding of up to $500,000 - almost double that of the threshold previously accessible to SMEs - with interest rates based on business circumstances, pre-approval without a credit check to access up to $250,000, and a dedicated account manager to assist during the loan term to provide Prospa’s premium customer service.

The loan terms of the Prospa Plus Small Business Loan provides further flexibility for small business owners looking for capital. Loan terms have been extended by an additional 12 months, to up to 36 months, with express path applications only requiring six-month’s worth of bank transactions to access up to $100,000. No asset security is required upfront to access up to $150,000 in Prospa funding.

As business owners continue to navigate through the uncertainties of the pandemic, Prospa is also offering no repayments for the first eight weeks for all approved new or refinanced small business loans, until 31 December 2021-.

Product

Prospa Small Business Loan

Prospa Plus Business Loan

Loan amount

$5000 - $99,999

$100,000 - $500,000

Loan terms

3 -24 months

12 - 36 months

Trading term

6 months

3 years

Adrienne Begbie, Managing Director of Prospa NZ, said:

"We’re delighted to be able to provide New Zealand’s small business community with solutions that are tailored to their needs. The launch of our Prospa Plus Business Loan has been informed by direct feedback from our customers and partners, and allows us to service those in need of larger sums. Through this, we can support a greater number of SMEs in their recovery and growth, as they look to bounce back from this pandemic.

"Our small businesses are resilient and have demonstrated great strength, time and time again. We hope our new product, improved terms and eight week no repayment offer allows more business owners to recognise, that this time tomorrow, they can take hold of new opportunities, better manage cash flow, or get organised for end-of-year trade."