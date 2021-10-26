Lines business operating under strict protocols in northern region - TLC

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 13:30

The Lines Company (TLC) is, from yesterday, operating under its highest alert protocols for the northern part of its network region in response to two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Åtorohanga.

Chief executive Sean Horgan said the move was proactive and specifically targeted at keeping its workforce and the community safe.

"Yesterday we shifted our operation protocols up to the highest level of our own COVID protection framework.

"The change has been made to protect our people, particularly those on the front line, who will need to continue to work to find and repair faults and carry out essential work" said Horgan.

The shift will see all non-essential work postponed. Front-line crews will wear PPE, maintain a safe social distance, and keep up good hygiene practices. Should field staff need to enter properties, they will do so safely - phoning ahead to talk customers through the strict protocols the company has in place.

TLC’s northern depots and offices are closed to the public as a precautionary measure as the full impact of Delta emerging in the community is understood.

"Our Pandemic Response Team is monitoring the situation closely and will review our self-imposed measures by the end of this week.

"We’d hope by then, there will be a clearer picture around community spread" said Horgan.

The business confirmed the southern part of its network continues to operate under level 2 protocols, supported by local staff who will continue with scheduled projects. While in the north, all planned work which is non-essential will be placed on hold. Staff in the northern part of the network continue to work from home, and customers can access services and support by calling 0800 367 546 or by emailing info@thelines.co.nz.