Online event to outline NZ real estate sector’s pathway to net zero ahead of COP26

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 14:34

Tomorrow afternoon, JLL real estate sustainability experts Riccardo Rizzi and Connor McCauley will host a specially-convened webinar for stakeholders in New Zealand’s commercial real estate sector to outline the steps and level of collaboration required to drive towards a net zero emissions future.

Riccardo Rizzi, JLL’s Head of Energy and Sustainability Services, says that while globally companies, employees and landlords exhibit a shared desire to work more sustainably, these good intentions have as yet largely failed to materialise into good behaviour on the scale required to make a meaningful difference.

"A UK survey last year of 20,000 office workers revealed that 65% would prefer to work for a company with a strong environmental policy. However, our latest research shows that while 85% of global commercial real estate leaders plan to develop real estate-specific environmental strategies by 2025, only 18% of organisations are actively implementing meaningful change now," says Rizzi.

"With the real estate sector already responsible for approximately 40% of the world’s carbon emissions, and energy demand from residential and commercial buildings forecast to grow 42% by 2050, we can’t afford to wait any longer to effect positive change."

Through embedding its own sustainability program, which has seen it commit to a net zero emissions target by 2030, JLL has developed a five-step roadmap for implementing a decarbonisation strategy and is already working with clients around the globe to help accelerate their own net zero ambitions.

JLL’s Regional Operations Director of Energy and Sustainability Services, APAC, Connor McCauley, says that by introducing this roadmap to a New Zealand audience tomorrow, JLL is seeking to align and motivate the private and public sectors here to understand the potential of collective impact.

"Over 80% of occupiers and investors agree that a strong partnership between cities, real estate occupiers and investors is instrumental in driving the net zero carbon agenda," says McCauley.

"Moreover, cities can benefit from the sector’s motivation to further their own net zero goals, as most investors and occupiers we have spoken to state that they will proactively prioritise locations that help them reduce carbon emissions."