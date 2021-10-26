Chorus fibre upgrade to propel NZ into Top 10 Global Connectivity Speed Rankings

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021 - 14:42

Chorus’ largest-ever performance upgrade for New Zealand fibre customers is expected to catapult New Zealand up the world’s broadband ranking, with projections showing the country is expected to move well into the top ten for fastest broadband in the world by early 2022.

Chorus is working closely with broadband retailers to upgrade customers on its wholesale 100Mbps fibre service. Where broadband retailers flow through the upgrade to their residential customers, the change will triple the download speed to 300Mbps, while increasing the upload speed five-fold from 20Mbps to 100Mbps.

Businesses using Chorus’s wholesale 'Business Evolve' 100/100Mbps plans and 'Small Business Fibre' 100/100Mbps plans that have the upgrade passed on to them will move to upload and download speeds of 300/300Mbps and 500/500Mbps respectively, recognising the importance of upload speeds when working from home or using cloud services.

"When we first started building the fibre network in New Zealand, we had an ambition to be envied globally for our broadband. We believed that our little nation could punch above its weight and be a connectivity powerhouse," Chorus CEO, JB Rousselot, said.

"The big fibre boost to our standard business and residential fibre plans means we can achieve that. And this is just the beginning of what fibre can do - the capacity and speeds are virtually limitless."

Our modelling indicates that once the Chorus upgrade is completed, New Zealand will have an average download speed of about 230 Mbps moving us from 23rd and into the top ten, ahead of the UK, USA and Australia. Chorus intends to encourage Kiwis to measure their speed in February, to track progress, with the full potential from the upgrade being realised in April.

As technology continues to evolve rapidly, Chorus is committed to making sure that Kiwis keep reaping the benefits.

"In 2011, at the start of UFB, 30Mbps was considered a great broadband speed. In 2015, as Netflix launched in New Zealand, great broadband increased to 100Mbps. We recognise that it is now time to shift up a gear again to ensure New Zealanders can take real advantage of the connectivity available to them," continued Rousselot.

In June, the monthly average household data usage over fibre averaged 500GB or half a terabyte, up from 436GB the year before. The latest lockdown has also seen unprecedented levels of data consumption over the network.

Sixty-six per cent of Kiwi households have connected to fibre, with the figure even higher in Auckland ((76%). Demand for reliable, high-capacity broadband continues to grow, with about 20 per cent of fibre customers now opting for a gigabit connection.

Discussions with broadband retailers on how best to pass through the plan speed increase to their customers are underway. Chorus is hopeful that most customers on the 100Mbps fibre plan will be able to benefit from the enhanced performance by the end of the year.