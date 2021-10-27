Proposed changes to wetland regulations 'welcomed'

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 09:30

BusinessNZ welcomes proposed changes to wetland regulations which will allow businesses to undertake more activity.

Currently the drainage or development of anything designated a ‘natural wetland’ is prohibited, regardless of circumstances in different areas, or the impact on economic development.

The Ministry for the Environment has now proposed a narrower definition of ‘natural wetland’ and has proposed that activities like quarrying and housing subdivisions near wetlands should have a consenting pathway as discretionary rather than prohibited activities.

BusinessNZ’s submission on the proposed changes welcomes the prospect of a more realistic definition of ‘natural wetlands’ and the change in approach toward ‘discretionary’ activity status.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says new regulations for wetlands should provide businesses with the opportunity to seek consents without distinction between types of minerals mined, or types of mines or quarries being operated.

"Regulations should be about addressing activities’ effects, not the activities themselves," Mr Hope says.