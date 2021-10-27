NZUS Council 'welcomes confirmation of Senator Tom Udall as US Ambassador'

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 12:02

The NZUS Council welcomes the US Senate confirmation of Senator Tom Udall as the US Ambassador to New Zealand, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said.

"We look forward to welcoming Ambassador Udall to New Zealand and working together with him on advancing the many areas of common interest we share with the United States."

"He brings substantive experience from his more than two decades of service in the US Congress and has extensive experience in foreign relations, Native American sovereignty, climate change and conservation. This experience will be a real asset in driving the bilateral relationship forward."

"Senator Udall has a close relationship with President Biden, Senators and Congress. Having these kinds of relationships is extremely valuable in getting focus on the issues New Zealand cares about with US leaders."

"We look forward to meeting with Ambassador Udall on his arrival in New Zealand and providing him with a full briefing on the range of opportunities and challenges we see in the NZ-US relationship," Jordan Small said.