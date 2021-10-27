Winners Announced 2021 Australian Insurance Industry Awards - ANZIIF

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 12:07

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is delighted to announce the winners of the 2021 Australian Insurance Industry Awards.

Despite the 2021 Awards evening not proceeding as planned, over 550 registered attendees tuned in to watch the free-to-view awards video.

Now in its 17th year, the awards celebrate the accomplishments of individuals and companies who all share a common pursuit for excellence and exceptional dedication to the Australian insurance industry.

'Congratulations to this years' winners and finalists - all have displayed excellence, and a commitment to professionalism over the past year,' said Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer. The awards highlight the incredible work organisations and individuals are doing to make a difference in the community.'

'Thank you to our diverse judging panel that have given their time to assess the submissions and to our great partners and sponsors, who continue to support the leading celebration of excellence across our whole industry and help make this year’s event possible.'

'I’d like to thank all companies and individuals who took the time and effort to write an awards submission and I look forward to seeing you all in person next year.'

Among the awards for individual excellence, Linh Nguyen of Sedgwick was announced Young Insurance Professional of the Year, Damien Mu of AIA (Australia and New Zealand) was announced Insurance Leader of the Year, and Wayne Goodall was presented with the ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award.

2021 WINNERS

SMALL BROKING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Trade Risk

MEDIUM BROKING COMPANY OF THE YEAR:

Warren Saunders Insurance Brokers

LARGE BROKING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by:

Marsh

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE NETWORK OF THE YEAR

Insurance Advisernet

UNDERWRITING AGENCY OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by:

CHU Underwriting Agencies

SMALL GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by:

Guild Insurance

LARGE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by:

Hollard Insurance

LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

MetLife Australia

INSURTECH OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by:

Codafication

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM OF THE YEAR

Finity

SERVICE PROVIDER TO THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY

Paynters

EXCELLENCE IN WORKPLACE DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

Hollard Insurance

INSURANCE LEARNING PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Sedgwick

YOUNG INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Linh Nguyen, Sedgwick

INSURANCE LEADER OF THE YEAR

Damien Mu, AIA (Australia and New Zealand)

ANZIIF LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Wayne Goodall

The Australian Insurance Industry Awards were cofounded with Asia Insurance Review (AIR).