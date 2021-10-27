Winners Announced 2021 Australian Insurance Industry Awards - ANZIIF

|
The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is delighted to announce the winners of the 2021 Australian Insurance Industry Awards.
Despite the 2021 Awards evening not proceeding as planned, over 550 registered attendees tuned in to watch the free-to-view awards video.
Now in its 17th year, the awards celebrate the accomplishments of individuals and companies who all share a common pursuit for excellence and exceptional dedication to the Australian insurance industry.
'Congratulations to this years' winners and finalists - all have displayed excellence, and a commitment to professionalism over the past year,' said Prue Willsford, ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer. The awards highlight the incredible work organisations and individuals are doing to make a difference in the community.'
'Thank you to our diverse judging panel that have given their time to assess the submissions and to our great partners and sponsors, who continue to support the leading celebration of excellence across our whole industry and help make this year’s event possible.'
'I’d like to thank all companies and individuals who took the time and effort to write an awards submission and I look forward to seeing you all in person next year.'
Among the awards for individual excellence, Linh Nguyen of Sedgwick was announced Young Insurance Professional of the Year, Damien Mu of AIA (Australia and New Zealand) was announced Insurance Leader of the Year, and Wayne Goodall was presented with the ANZIIF Lifetime Achievement Award.
Click here to watch the 2021 Australian Insurance Industry Awards
2021 WINNERS
SMALL BROKING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Trade Risk
MEDIUM BROKING COMPANY OF THE YEAR:
Warren Saunders Insurance Brokers
LARGE BROKING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by:
Marsh
AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE NETWORK OF THE YEAR
Insurance Advisernet
UNDERWRITING AGENCY OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by:
CHU Underwriting Agencies
SMALL GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by:
Guild Insurance
LARGE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by:
Hollard Insurance
LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR
MetLife Australia
INSURTECH OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by:
Codafication
PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM OF THE YEAR
Finity
SERVICE PROVIDER TO THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY
Paynters
EXCELLENCE IN WORKPLACE DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION
Hollard Insurance
INSURANCE LEARNING PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Sedgwick
YOUNG INSURANCE PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
Linh Nguyen, Sedgwick
INSURANCE LEADER OF THE YEAR
Damien Mu, AIA (Australia and New Zealand)
ANZIIF LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Wayne Goodall
The Australian Insurance Industry Awards were cofounded with Asia Insurance Review (AIR).
