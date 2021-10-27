Skellerup reports strong start to FY22

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 12:55

Speaking ahead of today’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, Chair Liz Coutts said Skellerup had made a strong start to FY22, despite ongoing challenges as a result of Covid-19.

Mrs Coutts said "We remain firmly focused on meeting the needs of our customers, ensuring supply of the many essential and critical products we provide. In challenging times, the tenacity, skill and commitment of our people and partners to serve our customers and shareholders is impressive and unrelenting".

"Skellerup’s global businesses have continued to outperform our already high expectations of them. We expect our NPAT for the first half of FY22 to be in excess of 10% above the prior comparative period. Demand is strong across the greater part of our businesses, and we expect this to continue," ended Mrs Coutts.