Hospitality New Zealand welcomes Government rent relief support announcement

Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 - 17:33

Hospitality New Zealand welcomes the Government’s announcement today on rent relief support currently passing through Parliament. "We are delighted with the decision to backdate the rent relief clause to the start of the current lockdown, ensuring hospitality businesses can seek rent relief during the most recent Alert Levels 3 and 4," says Julie White, Hospitality NZ Chief Executive.

"As we know, as soon as the country enters a lockdown, the impacts on the hospitality sector are immediate, with both zero revenue and stock losses hitting the bottom line. That’s why the ability to negotiate during the recent Level 3 and 4 periods across the country was a critical change that needed to be made in order for the proposals to be effective.

"We are grateful that Minister Faafoi and the Government have listened to our feedback and have enabled clear guidance and support for landlords and hospitality venues to negotiate rent relief."