Employers need to act now to prepare for 'The Long Vacation'

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 14:15

A new online poll of 1,090 employees released this week by Australian recruitment agency people2people has revealed that close to half of Australian employees (43%) are planning to spend more annual leave during the summer break than they did last year. With 8 in 10 having taken less than two weeks of leave in 2021, and 60 per cent of those less than a week, people2people’s Managing Director Mark Smith warns of the impact on staffing levels.

"Over the next two months, we’re already expecting to see businesses impacted by ‘The Great Resignation’.

Our October polls show that 1 in 2 Australian workers are already currently looking for a new job or planning a career change, with more than 50 per cent having already handed in their notice this year or are considering it post lockdown.

"Australian employees are embracing the prospect of enjoying a longer-than-usual summer holiday with cashed-up leave. 64 per cent confirmed they had taken less annual leave than in pre-COVID years.

"After the past two years of borders restrictions and forced lockdown, it’s no surprise people want a break and have been holding out for when they can actually go somewhere. However, with many businesses only just starting to find their feet, staff shortages will only delay the return to profit and normality for all involved.

Employers will need to plan ahead and deploy more resources to cover longer gaps in their work rosters and annual leave calendars this summer."

To manage the summer holiday period with minimal disruption, Mark recommends:

1. Ask your employees what leave they would like to apply for now and put a deadline for requests that works for your business. Don’t leave it until December when everyone applies last minute, and they all want the same time off.

2. Engage a recruitment partner to assist with temps and casual staff to cover any shortages and allow current employees to take the time off they need to ensure more annual leave doesn’t roll over into 2022.

3. Use the exercise to plan and prevent the cycle of annual leave accumulating and rolling over from year to year. This will also help your team to avoid burnout and increase productivity in the long term.

4. Lead by example. Follow the process yourself and plan your own annual leave with contingencies and support in place for others to support your role.

"The first quarter of 2022 is expected to be a more productive economy; not least because more businesses should be operating closer to their ‘normal’, but workers will be rejuvenated after enjoying an extended holiday," said Mark.