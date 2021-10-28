Onions New Zealand welcomes Government's multimillion dollar investment in the onions industry

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 14:58

Onions New Zealand is applauding the Government for its multimillion-dollar investment in the New Zealand onions industry, saying the investment will help transform the industry.

‘Onions are New Zealand’s third most valuable fresh horticultural export,’ says Onions New Zealand Chief Executive, James Kuperus.

‘Traditionally a ‘humble’ industry, New Zealand produces some of the best quality onions in the world. The industry is now ready to step away from the shadow of commodity trading in favour of recognition as a premium product with a ‘hero’ persona.’

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor today announced the Government’s commitment to invest $2.83 million in a programme to enhance the competitive advantage of New Zealand’s onion industry.

The Government - through the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund - and Onions New Zealand will jointly invest $6.02 million in a six-year programme called ‘Humble to Hero: Transforming the New Zealand Onion Industry’.

This is the first sector accelerator partnership to be awarded by the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund.

‘We hope the programme will help us to gain access to new markets such as The Philippines, China, Thailand and South Korea,’ says James.

‘This funding will enable the industry to proactively respond to changing global consumer demands. This will have far reaching benefits, with onions grown from Pukekohe to Southland.’

Globally, the onion market is worth an estimated $14 billion.