Two major tourism events move online for 2021

Thursday, 28 October, 2021 - 15:03

This year’s Tourism Summit Aotearoa and New Zealand Tourism Awards are transforming into innovative online events, says Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

Originally planned for 1 September and then rescheduled to 29 November in Kirikiriroa Hamilton, TIA today announced the decision to move both events online.

Chief Executive Chris Roberts says while it is not viable to go ahead with the physical events in Hamilton, plans are in place to ensure both events can be hosted virtually.

"We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to make sure we can move everything to an online event whilst maintaining the energy and networking aspects of a physical event," Mr Roberts says. "Delta disruption was always a possibility, and we didn’t want to lose the opportunity to share the major industry updates usually released at the Summit."

Some of the Summit speakers were already due to beam in virtually from other parts of the world, and TIA plans to include some surprises and networking opportunities through virtual breakout rooms to create space for discussion and connection.

"It’s also important we get together as an industry to recognise the incredible achievements of our Awards finalists and winners - while we can’t all gather in one place for dinner, we can still celebrate online, perhaps dressed up and with a celebratory drink at hand!"

The Summit online event is being priced at just $95 plus GST for TIA members and $195 + GST for non-TIA members. Delegates registered for Tourism Summit Aotearoa will have their ticket transferred to the online event and will receive the remaining amount as a refund. TIA welcomes any additional delegates who were not able to travel to the physical event, with additional tickets going on sale next week.

The online Awards function will be free to attend, with all dinner ticket holders receiving a full refund.

TIA intends to bring both events to the Waikato region in 2022.