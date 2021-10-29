Two new Directors to join Moana New Zealand Board

Friday, 29 October, 2021 - 10:50

Te Ohu Kaimoana and Moana New Zealand are pleased to announce the appointment of two new Directors to the Moana New Zealand Board.

Rachel Taulelei (NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga, NgÄti RÄrua and NgÄti Koata) returns to the Aotearoa Fisheries (trading as Moana New Zealand) Board as Chair from 1 December 2021 having previously served as Director for three years from 2015 to 2018.

Rachel is a prominent business leader and a strong advocate for the MÄori economy and sustainability in the food and beverage sector.

Her commitment to kaitiakitanga has been evident throughout her career, as the founder of sustainable seafood company Yellow Brick Road in 2006, to her time as CEO of MÄori-owned food and beverage company Kono, and now in her current role as co-founder of business design and brand strategy firm, Oho.

She has held a number of governance roles, with particular expertise in primary industries. She presently chairs the APEC Business Advisory Council and the Wellington Regional Stadium Trust, serves as a member on the boards of the Warehouse Group, ANZCO Foods, Young Enterprise Trust, and acts as an advisor to venture capital firm Movac.

"It’s a privilege to re-join the Board of Moana. I’m passionate about MÄori fisheries and our ability to excel in this space, so look forward to supporting our endeavours," says Rachel.

Retiring as Chair of Moana is Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua (NgÄti Mutunga, Waikato) who has completed a nine-year tenure on the board of Moana. Hinerangi was the first wÄhine Director and Chair of Moana.

Hinerangi has made a significant contribution to MÄori Fisheries having also served on the Boards of Te Ohu Kaimoana and Sealord.

Hinerangi says "It’s been a real privilege to be part of Moana as it has grown into its space of being Aotearoa’s largest iwi owned fishing company. The development of the brand, the sustainability strategy and the financial strength of the company make me incredibly proud. We have a great team, led by Steve Tarrant, who have gone above and beyond to serve iwi particularly since the onset of the pandemic."

Jason Witehira (NgÄi Tawake ki te Waoku and Ngapuhi) has tendered his resignation after serving for three years.

"During his time with Moana, Jason’s strong iwi connections and in-depth hands-on knowledge of the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector has proved invaluable as Moana moves into the branded retail market," says Hinerangi.

Jason leaves Moana to concentrate on new business ventures with his whÄnau.

Rangimarie Hunia (NgÄti WhÄtua) also joins the Moana New Zealand Board as Director from 1 December 2021.

Rangimarie brings strong leadership and in-depth knowledge of the MÄori Fisheries Settlement having held a position on Te Ohu Kaimoana’s Board of Directors since 2015, as well as being the current Chair.

Rangimarie is an active member of the Iwi Working Group for the review of MÄori Fisheries Settlement entities; and is also the Chief Executive of NgÄti WhÄtua Årakei’s Whai Maia.

Rangimarie is committed to advancing MÄori fisheries interests and ensuring that the commitments of the MÄori Fisheries Settlement are upheld.

"I look forward to joining the team at Moana. I want to thank Hinerangi for the years of strong leadership and dedication that she has given to Moana. Those of us that have had the privilege of working with her know her expertise will be deeply missed. And I also thank Jason for the depth of commercial experience that was matched with his passion for iwi. They have left Moana in a strong position and excited to have Rachel back leading us through to the future," says Rangimarie.