Write to Santa with NZ Post and receive a response in Te Reo

Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 09:26

In the past year, we have seen a huge response to Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori and including more Reo in our everyday lives. NZ Post and Santa understand the importance and NZ Post is proud to be for the third year, offering the magical connection of Writing to Santa for Kiwi kids to receive a response in Te Reo MÄori.

NZ Post General Manager of Consumer Marketing and Brand, Sarah Sandoval says "for the third year, Kiwi kids have the opportunity to receive replies from Santa in two of our three official languages - Te Reo MÄori and English."

"We absolutely love being able to share in the magic that Christmas brings and being a part of Kiwi kids’ experience of writing to Santa. We’ve sent hundreds of responses in Te Reo MÄori over the past few years and in 2021, we would love to deliver even more replies this year in Te Reo."

Last year we developed a brand-new website that was visited by over 40,000 Kiwi kids, where you can send Santa an online letter - as well as having special access to Santa’s Ho Ho Homepage, where kids can read Santa’s emails, play games, listen to North Pole FM and browse Santa’s holiday snaps too.

"Last year NZ Post responded to almost 75,000 letters to Santa, and this year we’re looking forward to helping Santa receive these responses, and deliver replies to even more children this year. Messages can be sent online using our interactive website or by post" says Sarah.

NZ Post can send and receive letters to Santa digitally. To make and send a digital postcard, visit www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta

The deadline for website requests for personalised postcards from Santa delivered in the post is Monday, 22 November. From then, all online messages received by Santa up until 5.00pm, Wednesday 22 December will receive an email response. Email responses take 24 hours from when your online letter is sent.

If you would like your classroom to receive a postcard from Santa this year, please visit our website www.nzpost.co.nz/teacherswritetosanta to request by Monday, 15 November.

The last day for posting handwritten letters to Santa to receive a reply in the mail is Wednesday, 1 December, however these are not personalised, and we would encourage using the website for a more fun, interactive and personalised experience.

The Freepost address for handwritten letters is

Santa Claus

c/- Santa’s Workshop

North Pole 0001

"NZ Post has been delivering Christmas to New Zealanders for almost 180 years, and we can’t wait to deliver again this year," says Sarah.