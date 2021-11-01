New appointment strengthens Southern Cross Healthcare executive team

Monday, 1 November, 2021 - 12:31

Southern Cross Healthcare (Southern Cross) has appointed Steve Browning to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), his return to healthcare after spending the previous two years in the hospitality sector. Browning will lead the financial and procurement services for the organisation.

A part of the Southern Cross group, Southern Cross Healthcare is New Zealand’s largest independent healthcare network, offering a nationwide network of joint venture and wholly owned hospitals; specialist centres; community-based physiotherapy and rehabilitation services; and workplace health and wellness providers.

Browning has extensive commercial, financial and organisational leadership experience gained across a wide range of sectors including healthcare, hospitality and media. He comes to Southern Cross from recent dual roles with Starbucks and Burger King, where he was Head of Finance and Chief Financial Officer respectively. Previously, Browning was Group CFO of Green Cross Health and has also held senior management roles with TVNZ and Freeview.

At Southern Cross, Browning is responsible for the provision of core financial services and systems to the national Southern Cross network of hospitals and healthcare providers. He will also lead the development and management of a range of financial support services for joint venture partner businesses.

Southern Cross Healthcare Interim CEO, Chris White, said, "We’re delighted to welcome Steve as our new CFO. His broad knowledge and experience will be a great asset to our organisation in what continues to be an exceptionally exciting time for the health sector.

"We are focused on a programme of transformation to meet future patient needs and are well positioned to continue leading the sector in new technology development and healthcare delivery excellence. Steve’s experience will be of great benefit to us as we head into the next phase of our development."

Browning said, "I’m delighted to have joined Southern Cross, an iconic New Zealand organisation that is entirely focused on delivering quality health and wellbeing services to patients and customers. I am relishing the opportunity to be part of this exciting transformation journey."

Browning replaces Mike Milsom, who retired from the role in September after 16 years.

Browning holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Auckland University and is a member of the NZ Institute of Chartered Accountants.