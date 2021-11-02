FANZ and Kepler Southland: Two of a kind to become one - SBS Bank

Tuesday, 2 November, 2021 - 14:03

Graham Duston, Executive Director of Funds Administration New Zealand (FANZ) today announced the merger between FANZ and Invercargill-based financial planning firm Kepler Southland Limited, branded as Lodestar.

As the wealth management subsidiary of SBS Bank, FANZ has a total of 21,000 clients nationwide and over $1.4 billion of funds under management, while Lodestar is a boutique brand with a strong local focus.

The merger will bring real benefits to both sides, agreed Graham Duston and Kepler Southland Limited directors Dianne Logan and Annabel Riley.

Graham Duston said "it’s a match made in Southland. Right from the start, both parties saw nothing but positives in coming together - for our clients, for our respective businesses and for the region as a whole."

The addition of Lodestar staff will double the size of the FANZ Adviser team in Southland and we’re excited by the opportunities that new resource will create. We both share the same investment philosophy, as well the same remuneration model, and the same technology platform."

Dianne Logan said "by being part of a larger business, we’ll be able to reduce investor costs for our clients from day one. That’s a big plus. For existing Lodestar investment clients, it will be ‘business as usual.’ We’re all moving together - staff and clients. So, continuity of service is assured."

These synergies between the two companies have added to the logic of the merger.