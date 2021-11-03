RBNZ November Financial Stability Report

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 09:54

Housing-related financial stability risks remain front-of-mind, as flagged in yesterday’s RBNZ speech.

The RBNZ will start consulting on debt servicing restrictions from late November, which will include debt-to-income (DTI) limits and floors on the interest rates banks use to test debt serviceability.

Implementation of a DTI restriction would still take some time: the RBNZ estimates it would take banks around 6 months to implement it once it has been designed. In contrast, setting an interest rate floor serviceability calculations could be implemented sooner.

These changes will supplement the impact of the higher OCR, with mortgage interest rates already off their lows and set to move higher.

The RBNZ said " the resilience of our financial system to the challenges presented by COVID-19 is reassuring given the uncharted waters ahead".

The RBNZ confirmed it will restore the minimum core funding ratio (CFR) to its pre-pandemic ratio of 75%, by January 1 2022, as previously signalled in May.

The CFR was reduced to 50% in April 2020 to give banks more flexibility to manage funding during the pandemic and initial lockdown. The current CFR across banks is 86.3%, meaning there are no implications from the forthcoming increase in the CFR.

The increased CFR, already-implemented LVR restrictions, forthcoming bank capital increases and debt servicing tools will all further bolster the strength of the financial sector.

The ongoing pandemic is renewing the pressures on the economy. With its financial stability hat on, the RBNZ assesses the NZ financial system as remaining "sound" and that financial institutions are "robust". The RBNZ will continue to implement its well-flagged plans to boost bank capital requirements and develop new macro-prudential measures to mitigate housing-related financial risks.

In time, the RBNZ is likely develop a DTI tool - something it has wanted to for some time - and will also look at putting in place an interest rate floor for the calculations of interest serviceability. With consultation yet to occur, implementation of any new macro-prudential measures is roughly 6 months or more away. The direct impacts on borrowers of any forthcoming measures are, therefore, still some time away, though the RBNZ does "expect banks to be more cautious about high debt-to-income loans given the risks of rising interest rates and to the economic outlook".

The changes announced today reinforce RBNZ efforts to rein in the housing market via conventional measures. We expect a further 150bps of OCR hikes and a 2% OCR endpoint, which should increase borrowing costs. Mortgage interest rates are already moving up, and are likely to increase further.