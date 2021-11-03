'Hello wins gold at Clean and Conscious 2021!'

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 11:58

Internationall renowned Kiwi menstrual cup brand, The Hello Cup, has done it again winning x2 accolades at Australia’s Clean + Conscious Awards.

Today it was announced that The Hello Cup won Gold in Female Hygiene category, as well as the sought-after Editor’s Choice Award: https://cleanandconscious.com.au/product-category/body-2021/

The Hello Cup founders Robyn McLean and Mary Bond, a registered nurse, who developed their multi-award-winning menstrual cups four years ago in response to finding limited reusable period options for their teen daughters, are chuffed with the win.

"Last month it was Australia’s Good Design Awards, and this month it’s the Clean + Conscious. We’re bloody proud of our world-class design and this award will sit alongside others as our little Kiwi-make cups make their mark on the world stage."

Australia’s Clean + Conscious celebrate exceptional products that work in perfect harmony with our bodies, our environment and our society.

For more information about The Hello Cup visit www.thehellocup.com.