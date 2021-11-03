Landmark vineyard and winery for sale in Marlborough - Colliers

Wednesday, 3 November, 2021 - 14:50

Marlborough’s Highfield TerraVin vineyard, cellar door and restaurant, designed in part by the late Sir Michael Fowler, is being offered for sale.

Set amid the province’s wine trail, the 27 Brookby Road property covers four hectares and is being marketed by Colliers’ viticulture specialist Andy Poswillo.

It can be bought alongside or separately from the highly regarded 29ha mixed varietal Calrossie vineyard, in the sought-after Awatere Valley.

Both properties are for sale by deadline private treaty, closing December 3.

"The current international environment, including travel restrictions, plus other varied international business interests, combined with the positive real estate market in New Zealand, mean the existing owners are looking to focus their attention on their other endeavours," Poswillo says. Originally built in 1990, Highfield has been extended in 1994 and 1999 with further additions in 2002 by Sir Michael, who added his own unique touch with the Tuscan inspired viewing area that provides panoramic views over surrounding vineyards.

The multi-level building consists of a 925sq m winery, including offices, laboratory, restaurant, kitchen, and cellar door. There’s also a large courtyard at the front of the building, that provides outdoor dining, and a function area. The cellar door and restaurant are not currently operating. A one bedroom fully self-contained apartment with independent access complements the property.

Highfield is consented to process 600 tonnes of grapes, complete with an underground barrel room, bottling facilities, cuvee room and warehouse storage. Its organic 1.9ha pinot noir vineyard is planted on north facing slopes in front of the winery.

Highfield Estate, as it was then known, was established by local farmer and landowner Bill Walsh in 1988. In 1991 it was bought by Tom Tenuwera and Shin Yokoi who remained the major shareholders until TerraVin bought the property in 2015.

The hillside Calrossie vineyard, at 4646 State Highway 1, comprises 13.27ha sauvignon blanc, 14.7ha pinot noir and 1ha of chardonnay, and produces premium wine from specially selected clones and terroir of the hillside plantings. The vineyard is being sold contract free, including the 2022 harvest, complementing this unique opportunity.