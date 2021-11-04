Flight Centre's Travel Runway is 'set to inspire' Kiwis to travel again

Thursday, 4 November, 2021 - 09:04

As New Zealanders await the inevitable news of borders opening to the world again, Flight Centre is re-igniting the excitement of travel with its fashion week inspired, Travel Runway.

Live from 9 to 13 November, Travel Runway will be a completely virtual, immersive video experience showcasing various categories of travel in an innovative way.

The event coincides with the government’s gradual moves to loosen restrictions at the border, including reduced MIQ stays, quarantine-free travel from low risk South Pacific regions, and a move to self-isolation, likely in the first quarter of 2022.

That, coupled with increasing vaccination rates has the travel retailer optimistic about a looming travel boom.

Flight Centre Travel Group managing director, David Coombes believes it’s a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ Kiwis will travel again.

"Travel is a rite of passage in New Zealand and we know Kiwis will be keen to explore the world once it is safe to do so."

A recent survey conducted by the travel retailer shows this is certainly the case, with 88% of respondents seeing themselves travelling overseas in the next year.

Destinations such as Australia, Cook Islands and Fiji, as well as further afield to the UK and Europe were the top picks.

Travel Runway will shine a light on potential locations Kiwis will be able to visit in 2022 and allow them to start planning where they’d like to go next.

There will be multiple runway categories including beach, nature, food and wine, adventure, and luxury. For each runway, viewers will be encouraged to choose their own adventure to explore videos, products, tips and valuable insights.

"During a time when conversations are mostly centred around lockdown news, Travel Runway will inspire Kiwis in a truly immersive way. It will provide New Zealanders with something to look forward to, for when we get that much anticipated all-clear from the government."

Travel Runway is free and open to anyone. Travellers can save their seat by pre-registering now here.