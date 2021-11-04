Finalists announced in Beef and Lamb New Zealand Awards

Thursday, 4 November, 2021 - 10:01

After a thorough judging process, Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) is pleased to announce the finalists in the Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards.

B+LNZ CEO Sam McIvor says a team of judges scrutinized all of the hundred-plus entries in the eight award categories and after much deliberation, came up with a list of finalists.

"The overwhelming feedback from the judges was about the high quality of the entries. They also commented that it was a privilege to gain insight into the fantastic work going on behind the scenes in our sector."

Mr McIvor said B+LNZ, along with Award partner Farmlands and other sponsors, have been thrilled with the response they have received for the Awards in their first year.

"This is our first year, and the bar has been set extremely high in terms of both quality and quantity of entries. I did not envy the tough job the judges have had in selecting finalists and judges had expressed hope that many of those who did not make the finalists list this year, will enter again in the future."

The winners will be announced at the Awards Dinner at the Napier War Memorial Centre on 2 February, after COVID-19 alert levels forced the postponement of the Awards dinner from the original date of October 20th.

Mr McIvor says he hopes that all entrants, nominees, nominators will join the finalists and sponsors at the Awards Dinner to celebrate NZ’s red meat sector.

The finalists are:

AgResearch Emerging Achiever Award

Cara Doggett (Wellsford)

Estee Brown (Cambridge)

Luke Foster (Morrinsville)

Rabobank People Development Award

Agri-Women’s Development Trust (Masterton)

Coadette Lowe (Masterton)

NZ Rural Leadership Trust (Lincoln)

Alliance Significant Contribution Award

Bob Thomson (Te Awamutu)

Professor Derrick Moot (Lincoln)

Dr David Stevens (Mosgiel)

FMG Rural Champion Award

Daniel Eb (Northland)

Sandra Matthews (Tairawhiti)

Meat the Need (Takaka)

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Science and Research Award

AgResearch Parasitology Team (Palmerston North)

Lincoln University Dryland Pastures Research Group (Lincoln)

Strategic Winter Grazing Research Team (Mosgiel)

Datamars Livestock Technology Award

Farmax Ltd (Hamilton)

Knode (Hamilton)

Silver Fern Farms Calf Booking app (Dunedin)

Gallagher Innovative Farming Award

Maatua Hou Ltd (Burnham)

Mt Linton Station, IMF Sheep Genetics (Southland)

Sam and Sarah Johnston (Wairarapa)

Silver Fern Farms Market Leader Award

Coastal Lamb (Whanganui)

Spring Valley Enterprises (Masterton)

Middlehurst Delivered (Blenheim)