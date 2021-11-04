Rabobank opens new office building in Gore

Thursday, 4 November, 2021 - 11:01

Rabobank New Zealand’s new office building in Gore opened its doors last month and the bank’s employees are now settling into their new home located at 134 Main Street.

The new purpose-built office includes work stations for up to 14 staff as well as extensive kitchen, meeting and boardroom facilities.

Rabobank South Island Regional Manager Micheal Dunn said the opening of the new office reflected the bank’s ongoing commitment to its clients and the wider food and agribusiness sector in the Southland region.

"The bank’s agri lending client base in Southland has grown strongly over the last decade and we now have a significant portfolio of clients across the dairy, sheep, beef and arable sectors as well as team of more than 30 staff located across our Gore and Invercargill offices," he said.

"Our intention is to continue growing our agri lending in the region over the years ahead and, with our new Gore office now open, we are ideally positioned to support our clients and explore new business opportunities with other top-quality farming businesses."

Mr Dunn said the bank’s Gore-based employees recently moved into the new office from the temporary office they’d been working out of at 24 Main Street.

"The new building has been under construction for the last 12 months and follows our decision in mid-2020 to construct a new office to accommodate our growing team in Gore," he said.

"Our staff have been working out of the new office since mid-October and are really enjoying the office environment which provides some great spaces for hosting our clients and other industry contacts.

"It’s an office our team in Gore can be really proud of and provides scope for further expansion of our Southland team in the years ahead."

Mr Dunn said the bank’s support for its clients and the wider food and agri sector had been a key consideration in the fit out of the new office.

"Last year the bank kicked off a project which saw carpet for the new office made from wool sourced from three of our clients located across the country - including the Sutherland family who are located just up the road in South Otago," he said.

"The new carpet has also been installed at the new Rabobank head office building in Hamilton as well as our new office in Blenheim, and we’re delighted to have something that has come from our clients featuring in our Gore Office."

Mr Dunn said the office also included several wall murals featuring local food and agri landscapes.

"We wanted the new office to reflect the local area, so our team selected a range of images for the internal office walls which feature some spectacular scenery from across Eastern Southland."

Mr Dunn said the bank was planning to hold an official opening event in early 2022 to celebrate the milestone with its clients and other industry contacts.

"We’d hoped to officially open the new office this year but, with current Covid restrictions limiting attendee numbers, we’ve now decided to push an opening function into the new year."

"In the interim, I’d encourage any of our clients in the region to come and take a look at the office next time they’re in town."