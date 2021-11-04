Port Nelson appoints two Te Tauihu based directors and a new chair

Thursday, 4 November, 2021 - 12:13

Port Nelson farewells two directors, Geoff Dangerfield, chair of the Port Nelson board, and long-time serving director Bronwyn Monopoli, and welcomes two Te Tauihu based directors to the board.

Geoff steps down as a director after 3 years on the board including 1 year as chair. Whilst Geoff has been on the board he has overseen the Port’s response to COVID-19, ensuring the Port’s community is protected as a maritime border. He has also been a strong advocate for a joint Holding Company with Nelson Airport to access lower-cost government funding as well as overseeing the proposal for a Science and Technology Precinct. Geoff brought with him extensive experience in transport infrastructure and economic development and was formerly CEO of the NZ Transport Agency, and CEO of the Ministry of Economic Development.

Bronwyn steps down after 15 years on the board and was the Port’s first female director. During her tenure, she oversaw key projects including the establishment of QuayConnect, Port Nelson’s sustainable logistics and transport model, the opening of the Patterson Logistics centre, and the Calwell Slipway Remediation project which saw safe contamination concentrations being reduced and safe navigability restored. Bronwyn was also instrumental during a period of change for health and safety regulations for Ports, this included the removal of buildings that posed seismic risks allowing for a more efficient reorganisation of Port operations. Bronwyn who lives in the Nelson region was an advocate for the Port to have a strong relationship with the community, including sponsoring community initiatives and organisations.

Nelson’s mayor Rachel Reese and Tasman’s mayor Tim King acknowledge both individuals for their contribution to Port Nelson. Rachel comments, "we thank both Geoff and Bronwyn for their leadership and expertise governing Port Nelson over the years." Tim adds, "of note was their governance of our critical community asset during a challenging two years due to COVID-19."

Replacing Geoff Dangerfield as chair is experienced director Paul Zealand. Paul joined the board on 1 July 2020 and is currently a director of Genesis Energy and Refining NZ in New Zealand and Lochard Energy in Australia. Paul’s prior executive experience includes Country Chairman for Shell in New Zealand and Upstream CEO for Origin Energy.

New to the board are Gerrard Wilson and Meg Matthews, both Te Tauihu based directors with extensive experience within organisations in the region.

Gerrard Wilson comes to the Port with a background in commercial property and within the iwi sector. Previously within corporate real estate, Gerrard now consults independently to public and private sectors clients. He holds a number of volunteer and professional trustee and directorships including with Nelson Building Society and the commercial arm of local iwi NgÄti Apa ki te RÄ TÅ.

Meg Matthews will join the board on 1 December. Meg brings a background across finance, marketing, and HR with significant experience within the tourism sector. Meg has an in-depth understanding of the Nelson Tasman regional economy through her role as chair at Nelson Regional Development Agency (NRDA) and is also chair of Cawthron Institute.

Paul Zealand welcomes both directors to Port Nelson’s board, "we are fortunate to be able to attract talented directors and we look forward to their contribution as we continue to enable our region to prosper."