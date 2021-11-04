Queensgate Shopping Centre carpark building opens in time for Christmas

Thursday, 4 November, 2021 - 15:44

Queensgate Shopping Centre has today announced that the carpark building at the soon-to-be-completed EVENT cinema complex will re-open in time for Christmas.

Stride Property General Manager of Retail, Roy Stansfield, says: "We’re pleased to report that the construction of the new carpark building has almost been completed. The new design features a second more efficient ramp to the upper levels of the building for ease of parking for all customers"

The carparking building is located below the new EVENT Cinema complex that is currently under construction at Queensgate Shopping Centre. The new theatre is expected to open 2022.

"This is an excellent milestone for the community of Hutt City and the Wellington Region and we thank our customers for their patience. We’re proud to soon bring a state-of-the-art cinema experience to the community of Lower Hutt and surrounding areas" adds Stansfield.

In preparation for the opening of the new carpark building the first Tower crane at the construction site has been removed.

Once complete, the new cinema will be the first-ever VMAX theatre to open in Wellington, with fully reclining armchairs and double-day beds to enjoy the latest movies. The cinema complex will occupy an area of approximately 5,700sqm and also include Play by EVENT Cinema, a new-look arcade experience featuring all the latest games from around the world.