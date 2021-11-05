Jarden welcomes leading journalist Madison Reidy

Friday, 5 November, 2021 - 08:05

Today Jarden is pleased to announce Madison Reidy will be joining the group as Head of Content. The appointment will further strengthen how Jarden connects clients and markets with meaningful insights.

Madison was most recently the dedicated business reporter at TV3’s Newshub. She will work across Jarden, including with our executives and leading research analysts, to increase the breadth of insight shared with clients in accessible and engaging ways.

"Having reported on New Zealand's economy and financial sector for years, I've always admired Jarden's team and their expertise. I'm thrilled to join them, and I can't wait to share their incredible knowledge with a wider audience," says Madison.

"Jarden is leading the way to enhance and change how the investment and advisory sector engages with its clients.

"Capital markets can be complex at the best of times, and I’m passionate about building understanding so we all feel equipped to engage."

Most recently, Madison’s coverage has focused on the challenges faced by small business owners, listed firms, and the wider economy during the Covid-19 pandemic. She has also broken-down monetary policy and economic data for viewers, working across numerous print, radio, and television platforms.

Jarden CEO James Lee says: "We’re delighted to have Madison join us. She will be part of the hand-picked team led by Alice Watson-Harding, whose mission is to engage with our clients in a contemporary way - showcasing stories within markets, companies and from the people and trends influencing the financial sector."

The new Head of Content role comes as Jarden continues to expand its brand and communications team, to increase engagement with clients, stakeholders, media, and markets.