Living Wage Week celebrates workers, community and employers

Sunday, 7 November, 2021 - 12:40

Living Wage Movement Aotearoa NZ has joined other Living Wage groups around the world to celebrate the power of the Living Wage during November.

From 7-14 November the Living Wage Movement will celebrate Living Wage Week and highlight the impact of the Living Wage on workers and their whÄnau and communities and celebrate the 300 employers who have stepped up to become fully accredited Living Wage Employers. These employers have committed to paying a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 an hour to their directly-employed workers and those employed via contractors, such as cleaners.

The LWMANZ Chairperson, Gina Lockyer, said although the restrictions of Covid-19 meant planned large gatherings could not go ahead, the spirit of Living Wage Week would be evident around the country.

"The Living Wage Movement is made up of thousands of people from faith, unions and community groups. Living Wage Week brings us together to celebrate success," she said.

"The week is also a reminder that there are working people still earning below the Living Wage. As more employers step up to pay the Living Wage, this will change more lives and have a positive ripple effect on us all."

The week includes a celebration at Three Boys Brewery and special events highlighting the Living Wage in Christchurch’s Word Festival, a virtual forum on Fair Pay Agreements, a social media promotion of Wellington’s Living Wage hospitality employers, and a global Facebook session on the growing international movement.

Gina Lockyer said the range and diversity of accredited employers demonstrated that the concept was increasingly mainstream. Living Wage Employers now include councils, large corporates, community organisations, and many small ethical businesses.

This year, the movement launched its Principal Partners Council comprised of large, medium, and small businesses and not-for-profits, who are championing the Living Wage across the economy. Three of those employers are Westpac NZ, Auckland City Mission, and Downlights.

Westpac NZ General Manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth, Ian Hankins, said Westpac is proud to have been New Zealand’s first Living Wage-accredited bank in 2019.

"At Westpac, we estimate our accreditation is benefitting roughly 650 of our contractors who are employed through suppliers, including cleaners, guards, and mailroom staff," he said.

"Our workers tell us that being paid the Living Wage gives them and their families added peace of mind and financial security, as well as making them more engaged at work."

"The Auckland City Mission is a proud Living Wage Employer," said Auckland City Missioner Helen Robinson.

"Inadequate income is a key driver of poverty and food insecurity and puts thousands of families across Aotearoa in a precarious position every day. If all workers are paid fairly and competitively, it will alleviate this position for many. Everyone deserves a fair, meaningful wage for the work they do - one that allows them to access basic necessities with pride and with dignity."

Downlights is a small business with a big heart, employing workers with Down syndrone and cognitive disabilities to make candles - all on a minimum of the Living Wage.

"The Living Wage concept amplifies Downlights’ core values of inclusivity, accessibility and diversity," said Managing Director Managing Director, Jennifer Del Bel.

"As an employer in the disability sector we are acutely aware of the impact Covid-19 has had on disabled New Zealanders. The Living Wage Movement demonstrates that all New Zealanders deserve to be included and valued for their work, and this includes our Downlights crew."