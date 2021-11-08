New Zealand's first certified carbon zero free range chicken

Monday, 8 November, 2021 - 09:06

Kiwis wanting to do their bit for the environment can now enjoy the great taste of Waitoa Free Range chicken - the first carbon zero free range chicken in Aotearoa New Zealand as backed up by ToitÅ«’s independent certification.

‘’We know our customers appreciate the good things in life. Now that our premium, delicious, free range chicken is carbon zero we’re bringing even more goodness to people and the planet," said Jonathan Gray, Chief Executive.

"With our home in the Waikato, the natural environment has always been a big part of the Waitoa brand. We started free range poultry farming 14 years ago, with and more and more people enjoying the goodness of Waitoa since. We’re about making more conscious choices and helping retailers, customers and communities to do the same."

"I applaud and congratulate Waitoa for becoming New Zealand’s first ToitÅ« carbonzero™ certified free range chicken product producer. Waitoa has shown a real commitment to measuring, managing, and mitigating its impact on the environment and we at ToitÅ« are proud to support Waitoa in its ongoing commitment to taking credible, science-based climate action and showing New Zealanders and the world that our net zero future is achievable," said Becky Lloyd, Chief Executive of ToitÅ« Envirocare.

New Zealand households have increasingly been switching to chicken as an affordable source of protein. Chicken also has the lowest carbon footprint compared to other land-based meat proteins and Waitoa is set on reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint even further. When people choose Waitoa Free Range chicken they can trust they are supporting ethically raised chickens and reducing their carbon footprint at the same time.

Being carbon zero is yet another first for Waitoa with Waitoa being first in New Zealand to gain SPCA accreditation in 2013.

To qualify for the ToitÅ« carbonzero™ certification, Waitoa had to show plans for how it will reduce the emissions across the supply chain and measure the progress. Emissions from sourcing raw materials, manufacturing, distribution, packaging, and disposal are factored in, with Waitoa measuring and reporting on annual carbon footprint reductions. Waitoa has partnered up with ToitÅ«-approved local projects in Marlborough and offshore to offset unavoidable carbon emissions to achieve net-zero emissions.

Waitoa is committed to Science Based Targets on GHG emissions that align to the UN 2015 Paris Agreement, as well as water use and landfill waste reduction targets. All these measures have improved year-on-year and more than 90% of solid waste generated from operations is diverted from landfill.

Reducing packaging is a key part of Waitoa’s sustainability goals as plastic has traditionally played an important role in food safety. Waitoa has set targets including moving to 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025. This currently sits at >90%. It is also targeting 50% average recycled content included in its packaging and this currently sits at >30%.

Waitoa is moving to RPET meat trays which are made locally using New Zealand curbside recycled material with at least 60% recycled material. It also features the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) on products to help customers reduce packaging going to landfill.

"We take an evidence-based approach to reducing our footprint leading in reducing carbon emissions, water stewardship and sustainable agriculture and production. Our strategy is about doing good for our people, community, environment and business so we can leave both the business and the environment in a good place for the next generation," added Jonathan.

"Partnerships and relationships, like our one with ToitÅ«, that create long-lasting and future value are important to us and are a big part of what makes our business sustainable."