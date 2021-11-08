B+LNZ Director nominations and 2022 Annual Meeting remits invited

Monday, 8 November, 2021 - 13:26

Nominations are now open for two Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) director roles and written remits for the 2022 B+LNZ Annual Meeting are also being accepted. These processes are an important part of ensuring the B+LNZ Board and its work represent the interests of farmers.

Under the requirements of B+LNZ’s Constitution, two electoral district directors must retire by rotation at the Annual Meeting but may stand for re-election.

At the 2022 meeting, Scott Gower (Western North Island) and Nicky Hyslop (Central South Island) will retire and nominations from farmers keen to apply their knowledge and experience are invited for both these vacancies. Scott and Nicky have both indicated they will be seeking re-election.

Written remits for the 2022 Annual Meeting are also being accepted. Remits are a matter that the proposing farmers are raising for discussion and resolution at the Annual Meeting.

Remits that, if passed at the meeting would not be binding on B+LNZ, require the signature of 10 farmers who are registered on the B+LNZ electoral roll. Remits that, if passed at the meeting, would be binding on B+LNZ, require the signature of at least 1000 farmers registered or five percent of the total number of registered farmers, whichever is the lesser.

All nominations and written remits must be made on official forms. These and other information about the elections are available by:

visiting www.electionz.com/BLNZ2022R

emailing iro@electionz.com

calling 0800 666 035.

Voting will be conducted by postal and internet voting. Voting papers and any remits will be sent to all farmers on the B+LNZ electoral roll. To check if you’re on the electoral roll please contact B+LNZ on 0800 233 352. Farmers can vote in person on company resolutions and remits only, at the Annual Meeting.

To be eligible to vote in the B+LNZ director elections and for Annual Meeting remits (if any), a livestock farmer must, on 30 June 2021, have owned at least 250 sheep or 50 beef cattle, or 100 dairy cattle. Voters must farm within the respective electorate to be eligible to vote for the Board of Directors and be on the B+LNZ electoral roll and meet the minimum livestock threshold.

Important dates:

Friday 10 December 2021 (5pm) - nominations and remits must be received by the Returning Officer

Friday 21 January 2022 (5pm) - electoral roll closes for mail out

Monday 14 February 2022 - voting papers posted to farmers

Friday 18 March 2022 (2pm) - election day - Board elections close, and postal and electronic voting for company resolution and remits close

Thursday 24 March 2022 - Annual Meeting (confirmation of details will be available nearer the time).

Questions about the B+LNZ elections should be directed to Returning Officer Warwick Lampp on 0800 666 035, while questions about Annual Meeting remits should be directed to B+LNZ Chief Operating Officer Cros Spooner on 0800 233 352.