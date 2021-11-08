Insurance Broker continues expansion - Crombie Lockwood

Monday, 8 November, 2021 - 15:02

Crombie Lockwood, the New Zealand arm of Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) the world’s fourth largest insurance broker, proudly announces the opening of a new office in the Wairarapa town of Masterton.

Crombie Lockwood CEO Carl O’Shea says he is looking forward to offering communities and business owners in the Wairarapa an alternative solution for insurance advice and support.

"Our market scale, specialist expertise and international connections, coupled with the local knowledge held by our brokers will deliver a really strong insurance broking option to the people and businesses in Wairarapa."

This is an exciting addition to the national footprint of Crombie Lockwood who are in 28 other locations around New Zealand and for a company who has their roots firmly in the provinces.

Starting from humble beginnings in Napier in 1978, Crombie Lockwood now have a network spanning from Invercargill to Kaitaia with a team of around 850 industry professionals.

This announcement follows confirmation that Crombie Lockwood has acquired TaupÅ based Matt Jensen Insurance Brokers enabling the brokerage to continue to grow market share.

Angela Moylan, Group Broking Manager based at the new Masterton office is looking forward to working in her home town alongside local business owners and others in the community.

Angela says "At Crombie Lockwood we take great pride in the professional quality of our advice and service and we have an uncompromising determination to provide our clients with the highest level of client care. I look forward to offering this to my community".

The Wairarapa team will operate out of premises at 40 Villa St, Masterton until they can move into new purpose-built premises on Chapel St in 2022.