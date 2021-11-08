Hospitality remains closed as Auckland prepares to move to level 3.2 - Restaurant Association

Monday, 8 November, 2021 - 16:43

The glimmer of hope for retailers as the city moves to level 3.2 will not be shared by hospitality who remain closed until level 3.3.

"Auckland hospitality businesses are experiencing year on year revenue declines of 74 per cent on average so every day and every week counts.

"We have requested an opening of hospitality for outdoor dining at level 3.2 but are yet to receive a response to this suggestion.

"The short-term nature of the current planning provides no certainty around when our businesses can plan to reopen so we would now like to see a specific date given for reopening," said Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association.