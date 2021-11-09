David Reid Homes unveils refreshed brand design

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 09:03

David Reid Homes, design-build experts, and an iconic Kiwi company since 1993, has today unveiled its new branding - the first major rebrand for the company in 15 years - showcasing a refined and timeless design that embraces the joy of the new.

The refresh is the outcome of in-depth market analysis by David Reid Homes, and the need for the public-facing brand to better align with the company’s core values and resulting high quality, contemporary homes.

David Reid’s Business Development Manager, René Genet, says that the rebrand presented an opportunity to reinforce their position as a leading design-and-build company.

"We’re not a standard group-home builder. Almost everything we do is designed and built to suit the client and their site, so we wanted to update our messaging to reflect the types of houses we build and the clients we build them for."

The rebrand will be rolled out across all 20 franchises nationwide, and René says it's an exciting change for the company.

"Our new look is modernised, minimalist and clean. It’s invigorating for our network of franchisees to know that the brand will really tell the story of the homes we build, the businesses we run and the people who run them."

Christchurch-based brand agency MadeKnown (which, most recently, created the branding for Christchurch’s Riverside Market and designed the concept for the Riverside Mural) was selected to undertake the project. Their brief was to refine the brand and emulate the architectural style and quality that clients have come to expect from David Reid Homes.

Phillip Sunderland, Director of MadeKnown, says the design’s aesthetic was inspired by the worlds of architecture, interior design, photography, and fashion. It pays homage to the company’s past with a traditional colour palette, and evolves the David Reid Homes story with the ‘experience of the new’.

"David Reid builds homes that are architecturally superior to most group housing companies, so we wanted to reflect that attention to detail and a refined sophistication. Nothing beats new - it’s exciting, and the main motivator for each David Reid client. They want the luxury of a new ensuite, the warmth of a new lounge or the convenience of a new garage."

Noticeably, the iconic, round David Reid Homes logo now gives way to local and international typefaces for a cleaner, more refined structure.

"It’s timeless. We wanted to get away from a logo with a graphical device that would date, and a type-based logo won’t get in the way of any other graphics or third-party suppliers that could feature alongside."

Phillip says that his team were trusted to deliver what was required - and deliver they did - with the final design choice a courageous one by the David Reid team.

"We’ve really enjoyed seeing the finished result. It was a big leap forward from the existing design. It’s fun when the senior leadership of a company wants to be transformational."