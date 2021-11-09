NZ's biggest retail brands 'get set for Singles Day'

Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 - 11:29

The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, TheMarket.com and Warehouse Stationery are getting behind Singles’ Day for 2021 with a range of offers to help Kiwis get a jumpstart on their Christmas shopping.

Singles’ Day, also known as Double 11, takes place every year on 11th November. The event started out as a day for individuals to treat themselves and has fast become one of the biggest online shopping occasions globally. "Singles Day continues to gain momentum in New Zealand every year," says Jonathan Waecker, The Warehouse Group Chief Customer Officer. "More and more, customers are embracing events like Singles’ Day as a chance to get a head start on their Christmas shopping."

"This year, we’re celebrating Singles’ Day at The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery with a fitting 11 per cent off a huge range of our already low priced, great value products online.

"At Noel Leeming, we have specials across a range of tech, TVs and home appliances in store and online."

New Zealand’s fastest growing online marketplace, TheMarket.com is offering 10 - 40 per cent off over 2 million products, and an additional 11 per cent off sitewide for MarketClub members. The promotion launches online tomorrow and runs until Tuesday 16 November, with MarketClub+ members able to get free shipping on millions of items.

Justus Wilde, TheMarket’s Chief Executive Officer says, "With only seven weeks until Christmas, the season of giving is upon us. Singles’ Day comes at a great time for our customers that want to get Christmas all done early by taking advantage of our promotions across over 5000 brands.

"Top performing product categories for 2020 were ‘Home and Living’, ‘Electronics and Computers’, and ‘Gifting’. Customers also jumped on the opportunity to grab a deal from brands that rarely go on sale, such as Dyson."